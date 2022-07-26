If you've been wanting to make a difference in the community, becoming a St John Ambulance NSW volunteer might be the answer.
St John volunteers give their own time to keep the community safe and provide high level first aid, and now the Maitland division needs the community's help in boosting their numbers.
You might have seen them out and about at the Maitland Show, The Gum Ball, Branxton Rodeo or over on 'Gillieston Island' during the flood - they're the ones in green keeping everyone safe.
Anyone from eight-years-old and up can join, and no prior medical experience is necessary - all training is provided.
Superintendant at Maitland division Jim Klumpp said the group are on hand at lots of different events from Maitland Taste Festival to Bitter and Twisted, to sports carnivals and shows.
"We're looking for anyone who is interested in first aid or helping the community," he said.
"You don't have to be trained in first aid, anyone can join and we'll train you up to advanced first aid level, and all the training is free."
St John Maitland volunteers have traveled to the Northern Rivers to help out with flood events, and
Recently, members from the Maitland division were ferried across to the then-isolated Gillieston Heights to provide medical care, 24-hours a day.
Stationed at the Gillieston Heights Community Hub, the volunteers helped elderly residents with dressings, organised medication, and provided fast response in emergencies, working with the SES to get people over to Maitland to access the hospital.
Mr Klumpp said personally, his favourite thing about being a St John volunteer is helping the community.
"It's actually putting hands on and meeting people, and helping the community," he said.
"It's an important role."
St John Ambulance NSW Maitland division train weekly on Wednesday nights.
To find out more about joining the Maitland division or Maitland cadets, visit www.stjohnnsw.com.au/apply or email maitland_division@stjohnnsw.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
