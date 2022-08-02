The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Our People

Charlie Wilson wins best junior drum major at 2022 Aberdeen Highland Games

CC
By Chloe Coleman
August 2 2022 - 12:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Marina Neil.

Lochinvar's Charlie Wilson has taken home the title of best junior drum major at Aberdeen Highland Games for the second time, and he's only 13.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.