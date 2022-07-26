Magpies coach praises inspirational skipper Sophie Stapleford's efforts in defeat

Maitland Magpies coach David Walker has praised the efforts of his team and their inspirational skipper Sophie Stapleford in their game 2-1 loss to Newcastle Olympic at Cooks Square Park on Sunday.
Stapleford gave the Magpies, who wearing specially designed Brain Cancer Awareness jerseys, the lead in the first five minutes pouncing on an error in defence and finding the back of the net.
A brain cancer survivor and ambassador, Stapleford was tireless as the Magpies held off Olympic for 70 minutes before the visitors equalised.
The equaliser came in the 75th minute when right fullback Brooke Summers delivered a ball into the box and left fullback Danielle Nicol finished at the back post.
Jets striker Jemma House then sealed the win with a penalty in the 84th minute after she was deemed to have been felled by Maitland keeper Imogene Tomasone as both challenged for the ball in the 18-yard box.
"I thought we had done enough for a draw, but we spent more time defending that we did attacking," Walker said.
"I can't fault the effort from the players they were just amazing. We just didn't have the troops for today's game, unfortunately, and that's been the story of certainly this middle part of this season for us."
Emily Wicks was forced from the game with a shin injury sustained in a courageous effort to successfully clear an Olympic attack shortly before half-time.
"Even as the game went on, we just kept on getting pushed back. We got another setback and another setback. Tahls (Tahlia Gossner) got injured early and it made it tougher for her and then we lost Emily.
"It was a fairly physical game and it took it's toll."
Stapleford and her namesake Sophie Jones were outstanding along with Bronte Peel in her final game for Maitland before heading to the United States to play college football.
"A lot of that out there was Sophie Stapleford, her intensity, her speed, the passion, the drive and commitment she has not for herself but for the team and the club and obviously for the cause today," Walker said.
"There was so much riding on it for them emotionally, I think that's why it has hit them so hard.
"We'll pick them back up and refocus with a couple of players out and we'll get a couple back and keep cracking on.
"We're still in a position to fight for the top four, a result against Olympic would have us into closer contention of the top three, but finals is our focus now."
The Magpies sit just outside the top four on 22 points from their 14 grames, four points behind Charlestown Azzurri, but with a game in hand on them.
Olympic moved to third on 27 points having played the same number of games as Maitland. Warners Bay (15 games) lead the competition on 37 points from Broadmeadow Magic (14 games) on 34 points.
With five rounds remaining the Magpies face Broadmeadow Magic at Magic Park on Saturday and then host Azzurri in a crucial encounter on Saturday, August 6.
They then play Adamstown (home), Warners Bay (away) and New Lambton in the final round on Sunday, September 11.
They also have catch-up games to play against New Lambton and Mid Coast .
