The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Magpies coach praises inspirational skipper Sophie Stapleford's efforts in defeat

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 26 2022 - 3:29am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland players congratulate skipper Sophie Stapleford on the opening goal of the match. Picture: Graham Sports Photography

Maitland Magpies coach David Walker has praised the efforts of his team and their inspirational skipper Sophie Stapleford in their game 2-1 loss to Newcastle Olympic at Cooks Square Park on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.