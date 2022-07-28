Maitland Saints joint-coach Ben Stewart brought up a major milestone in Saturday's away clash against Warners Bay playing his 250th game of AFL in the Hunter on Saturday.
In a side containing 14 teenagers, including nine under-17s, the Saints led at half-time but were uable to go on with the job in the second half going down to Warners Bay 11.9-75 to 4.5-29.
Stewart has seen the Saints progress through the ranks as a player and coach since joining them from the Cardiff Hawks in 2016 and was part of the Black Diamond Plate (second division) premiership in 2017.
A highlight was playing senior football with his son Zac.
He was part of Cardiffs 2005-2006 premiership teams and was a regular in the then BDAFL representative team from 2008-13.
The Saints are last with one just win, but have battled with injuries and are building a team based on local juniors.
