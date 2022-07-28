The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Maitland Saints fight hard but unable to get a win in Ben Stewart's 250th game

Updated July 28 2022 - 6:50am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MILESTONE: Ben Stewart is chaired from the field after playing his 250th game of AFL in the Hunter. Picture: Grant Power.

Maitland Saints joint-coach Ben Stewart brought up a major milestone in Saturday's away clash against Warners Bay playing his 250th game of AFL in the Hunter on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.