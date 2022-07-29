The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Maitland Blacks shift focus to Hamilton Hawks after loss to University

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 29 2022 - 12:04am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Refocus: The Maitland Blacks will be looking for a significant lift in commitment and performance against Hamilton on Saturday after a disappointing loss to University. Picture: Michael Hartshorn

Maitland Blacks coach Luke Cunningham is confident his side can bounce back from a disappointing loss to University and overcome second-placed Hamilton in Saturday's annual Charity Day clash at Marcellin Park.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.