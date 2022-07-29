Maitland Blacks coach Luke Cunningham is confident his side can bounce back from a disappointing loss to University and overcome second-placed Hamilton in Saturday's annual Charity Day clash at Marcellin Park.
The Blacks added to a long injury list with fullback Pat Batey, second-rower Cal Vizer and wing Josh Gray all injured in the 27-15 loss to University.
Advertisement
"Pat will miss at least one week because of concussion, Cal Vizer one of our second-rowers will miss this week as well, our five-eighth Hare Meihana is still a week or two away and Josh Gray had surgery to repair a couple of broken teeth and a serious laceration to his mouth from the game on Saturday so he will be gone for a couple of weeks," Cunningham said.
"But that's certainly not an excuse, we beat Wanderers two weeks ago with a similar injury list."
The Blacks squad made the first step to atone for their unexpected loss to University with an energetic training session at a bitterly cold Marcellin Park.
"They didn't need me to tell them where we went wrong on Saturday, the boys were disappointed after the game they all knew that we weren't outplayed as such but were more off our own game," Cunningham said.
"The way we trained last night was really good, the enthusiasm and energy was there so we just need to bring it on Saturday.
"There's no denying we've got the players and personnel and the skill and ability to go deep into the season, but if the attitude and the mindset isn't right you can have all the ability in the world but it doesn't mean anything without application.
"We've now got ourselves into a bit of a logjam where there are four teams who can take up the last two spots in the semis so we certainly need to keep winning so we are not relying on other results going into the last game or two at the end of the season."
The Blacks cause will be boosted with the return of Country Under-19 representatives flyhalf Coby Weitini and wing Aiden Procopis.
Weitini will come into the side at the expense of Ben Taylor, who had a strong game against Uni, and Procopis will slot into the wing left vacant by Gray.
"Ben had a very strong game last week so he has certainly put his hand up to come back into first grade, it's now up to Coby to match Ben's performance and hold his spot," Cunningham said.
Maitland blew the chance to cement third place on the ladder and now sit fourth equal on 28 points with third placed Wanderers who have a superior for and against record. Nelson Bay is fifth with 26 points and University is back in the hunt sitting sixth with 16 points.
Special guest on Saturday is Gus Worland the founder of Gotcha4Life, this year's Blacks' charity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.