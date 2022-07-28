Maitland Mustangs' sights are on historic top spot

The Maitland Mustangs are on track to finish on top of the table for the first time in the club's history if they can win their remaining five games.
The history-making quest starts on Saturday when they host the Sutherland Sharks, but the crunch game will be against current top side the Canberra Gunners in Canberra on Friday, August 5, which will be followed by the Bankstown Bruins in Sydney the next night.
Advertisement
The Mustangs, who jumped to second after a 94-87 win on the road against Albury-Wodonga last Saturday, then have home games against Manly and the Illawarra Hawks on August 13 and 14.
In other sports news:
"We've just got to keep winning," Maitland coach Luke Boyle said of the push to finish in top spot.
"Five games, three at home and two away.
"We've got to play Canberra next Friday night at Canberra and then we've got to play back in Sydney the next day against Bankstown.
"I think it's good a strong way to finish at home. At the moment we've got the best record at home and I don't think teams will be looking forward to coming here."
The Mustangs extended their winning streak to six and moved ahead of the faltering Newcastle Falcons with both teams having an 11 win, six loss record after last weekend's matches.
James Hunter led the way for Maitland scoring 27 points and pulling in 10 rebounds, but in another pleasing performance the Mustangs again had five players scoring in double figures.
Daniel Milburn was in strong form again landing 20 points and shooting at 50 per cent (three from six) from the three-point line. In a show of his influence, the Mustangs were up by 24 points during his 27 minutes on court.
Will Cranston-Lown and Billy Parson both scored 11 and Matt Gray made 10 as well as pulling in six rebounds.
Boyle said with multiple scoring options and plenty of depth in defence opponents were finding it difficult to mark up against the Mustangs.
I was talking to one of the coaches the other day and he said 'you guys are just so hard to scout because you can go anywhere, if you are not getting anything out of him you can go to someone else'.
"I said 'that's the beauty of what we are doing'.
"We're playing 10-deep every game and we're doing it so we can maintain that pressure and make sure we've nearly got a starting-five squad on at all times."
The Mustangs have five players who are averaging double figure and another two on nine."
Advertisement
"There aren't many teams who have that luxury," Boyle said.
"There's a few things working out ofr us from a statistical point of view which we've worked hard to achieve.
"We're shooting well from the field, we are not turning the ball over and are rebounding well. We've just got to keep doing that."
Unfortunately, it was still a one-sided affair in the NBL1 East Women's game with Albury running out 101-43 winners despite missing Aussie legend Lauren Jackson for the game.
Mila Wawszkowicz top-scored for Maitland with 18 points and Hanna Griffin scored 11.
The Mustangs face another tough assignment next Saturday when they host the third placed Sharks.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.