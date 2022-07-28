The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Mustangs on track to claim historic top of table finish in NBL1 East

By Michael Hartshorn
July 28 2022 - 9:00pm
Maitland Mustangs' sights are on historic top spot

The Maitland Mustangs are on track to finish on top of the table for the first time in the club's history if they can win their remaining five games.

