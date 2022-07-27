The Maitland Mercury
Our History

East Maitland - when two-storey houses were the homes of the well-to-do

By Chas Keys
Updated July 31 2022 - 11:20pm, first published July 27 2022 - 12:29am
LANDMARK: The Wright family gathered at the front gate of Chadlington - a substantial slate roofed brick building at East Maitland.

Arthur Gow (1904-84) left a fascinating memoir of life in East Maitland early last century. He described the lives that people lived, the local economy and people he knew. His account is one of a mode of living - very different from what we know in East Maitland today.

