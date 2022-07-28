Maitland Pickers fighting fit and near full strength finally

It's been a long time coming, but the Maitland Pickers are poised to be able to finally pick their best 17 for game day.
Barring any mishaps at training on Thursday night, fullback Dan Langbridge will return and forward Faitotoa Faitotoa is also strong chance to line up against South Newcastle at Townson Oval on Saturday.
"We're confident we'll have Dan Langbridge back, he just has to get through training on Thursday night.
"Faitotoa Faitotoa if he is not this week, then definitely the week after.
"We'll be pretty much full-strength if we get Faitotoa back on Saturday. It would be nice to stay that way, but given this year who knows.
"We need to make sure we turn up to play well. Sometimes when you are at full-strength it can put you into a false sense of security where you think it is going to happen or wait on others to do the job for us.
"We've got to all turn up individually and collectively get the job done."
Langbridge will get about 50-60 minutes action as he makes his return from ankle surgery and the Pickers manage his workload against any possible soft-tissue injuries.
The Pickers trained on Saturday and had a sharp session on Tuesday night as they prepare for a final three-week run into the finals with games against the Lions, Macquarie Scorpions at home and Cessnock at Cessnock.
"Conscious of the fact there's potential weeks off, whether that's pushing the comp back another week to get catch-up games in if we have any more rain between now and the last game," Lantry said.
"At the end of the season you don't want to be too stop, start so we opted to train on Saturday.
"We had a bit of a conditioning/opposed session on Saturday and a really good session on Tuesday."
The make-up of the top five will not be decided until the final round of the season.
The Pickers' claim on back-to-back minor premierships is now a two-way battle with Central Newcastle who reduced the gap between the two teams to two points with a 28-14 win against Lakes in a catch-up game on Tuesday night.
Lantry said there was no holding back anything over the next three weeks to gain any strategic advantage against teams you are likely to face in the finals.
"You just go for it," he said.
"At this time of year you don't want a soft run. You want a run that challenges you and prepares you for finals footy.
"That's the important thing for us and we're really looking forward to that challenge. I think it will be crucial for us as over the next three weeks we will see exactly where we are at.
"We won't be going into the finals unsure of where our performance is at or with a false sense of security thinking we are going better than we are.
"We still have the minor premiership to play for as well. Central has reduced the gap to just two points behind us."
Lantry expects Souths to throw everything at the Pickers on Saturday as they battle to stay in the fight for a top three finish.
"They are in a bit of a mini-slump similar to us a bit earlier, but they are a very good team," he said.
Souths have dropped to fifth equal on 18 points with Macquarie and two points behind third-placed Cessnock after losses in the past month to the Scorpions, Lakes and Cessnock.
The Pickers beat the Lions 38-10 in their round 8 meeting at Maitland Sportsground.
In other Coalfields games on the weekend Kurri Kurri host Central and Cessnock are at home to The Entrance.
Maitland's undefeated Ladies League Tag team travel to take on University of Newcastle on Sunday. The Pickers smashed Raymond Terrace 44-0 last Saturday to record their 13th win.
