Maitland Blacks join forces with Gotcha4Life on Charity Day at Marcellin Park

By Michael Harthshorn
Updated July 27 2022 - 7:05am, first published 6:52am
CHARITY DAY: Maitland Blacks players Caileb Gerrard and Sam Callow sport the Gotcha4life Charity Day jersey at training this week.

The Maitland Blacks will be raising awareness and funds for Gotcha4Life's life saving mental health programs in their annual Charity Day match against Hamilton at Marcellin Park on Saturday.

