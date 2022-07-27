Maitland Blacks join forces with Gotcha4Life on Charity Day at Marcellin Park

The Maitland Blacks will be raising awareness and funds for Gotcha4Life's life saving mental health programs in their annual Charity Day match against Hamilton at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
Gotcha4Life founder Gus Worland will be special guest at the game and function after when the Blacks' special Gotcha4Life jerseys will be auctioned.
Blacks president Pat Howard took part in a Tomorrow Man workshop, one of Gotcha4Life's programs, after the death through suicide of a young work colleague.
Howard met Gotcha4Life founder Gus Worland on the day and suggested the Blacks make it a Charity Day partner.
"The workshop focused in on the mental health of youth and I was super impressed," Howard said.
"It was originally planned for 2021, but with COVID it was held over to this year.
"It very pertinent to us as it concentrates on young men's mental health and they are also branching into young women's mental health which is also important for us as we have 100 odd junior women and 30 senior women who play rugby and we are the biggest netball club in the city."
Howard said Charity Day opponents Hamilton Hawks had been great supporters of the day in the past and had organised a bus so that their fans and players can take part in festivities on the night.
Money will be raised through the sale of Charity Day socks which will be worn by all teams on the day and the auction of jerseys.
The club will be holding a Gotcha4Life workshop for members on August 24.
