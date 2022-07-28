The Maitland Mercury
Brain tumour survivor and Maitland Magpies captain Sophie Stapleford is set to play her 100th NNSW Football premier league match: NPLW

By Renee Valentine
Updated July 28 2022 - 7:03am, first published 6:30am
INSPIRING: Maitland captain Sophie Stapleford, right and in action this season, is excited for another special weekend ahead. Picture: Marina Neil

Brain tumour survivor Sophie Stapleford never thought she would play again, let alone reach a 100-game milestone in Northern NSW Football's premier competition.

