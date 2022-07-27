The Maitland Mercury
10-man Maitland Magpies have to settle for draw with Charlestown Azzurri

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 28 2022 - 6:59am, first published July 27 2022 - 9:41pm
GOAL: Maitland's Ty Cousins strikes the ball for goal beating Azzurri's Nigel Boogaard to the ball at Cooks Square Park on Wednesday night. Picture: Todd Blackwell.

A 10-man Maitland Magpies were denied a memorable win by an extra-time goal by Charlestown Azzurri captain Nigel Boogaard to level the scores.

