10-man Maitland Magpies have to settle for draw with Charlestown Azzurri

A 10-man Maitland Magpies were denied a memorable win by an extra-time goal by Charlestown Azzurri captain Nigel Boogaard to level the scores.
Going into the match without co-captain Jimmy Thompson the Magpies would have jumped at a 1-all draw.
Advertisement
But despite missing Thompson and going down to 10 men for 50 minutes after defender Zach Thomas was red carded after a second yellow, the young Magpies were the better team on the night and deserved all three-points.
It was a huge effort across the park but inspirational co-captain Braedyn Crowley, who had played after being ill all day, led the way.
"He wasn't even going to play today because he had been in bed all day with migraines. To get through that game was just outstanding," Magpies coaching staff member Nic Webb said.
"He is such a quality player, he drives the team and drives himself beyond anything you can imagine. It sets standards within the group.
"I think you saw that today, they went to another level and he drives that."
In other news
Crowley's superb ball control bamboozled even former A-League defender Boogaard and eventually drew the free kick which led to the Magpies' goal through Ty Cousins.
Crowley sent a long ball across a pack at the front of the penalty box and it landed at Cousins feet who smashed the ball home from 15 metres out.
Webb said it was an outstanding effort by the entire team.
"We were very unlucky not to get the three points, being a man down for the majority of it.
"I was really pleased with our midfield, we won that battle against some quality opposition and it really set the platform it was outstanding."
The Magpies had gone into the match aware they had to cut the number of goals they had been conceding and coach Mick Bolch had put the emphasis on the entire team.
"Bolchy put a great plan together, we worked really hard on that on Monday night and they executed it at the end of the day and were extremely unlucky not to get the three points," Webb said.
"The back four, we pushed Ty Paulson back from the No.5 role to right fullback, did very well.
"Our back six or seven, the goalkeeper, back four and two midfielders who were just sitting in front of them controlled the game. It really frustrated them, I think they didn't know where to play."
Webb said while Thompson was a big out, it was an important challenge for younger players to step up.
Advertisement
"We've got to be more than a one or two man team, because the opposition can mark us out of the game.
"I think today we really turned a corner and hopefully we can keep going from here."
In other games on Wednesday, Weston lost 5-0 to Cooks Hill and Valentine beat Lambton 1-0.
The Magpies, who are second on 30 points are three points behind Charlestown with a game in hand, host Lake Macquarie next on Sunday, August 7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.