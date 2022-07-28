THE opportunities for students at Nillo Infants School are proof that small schools can achieve big things.
Nillo Infants School is a Kindergarten to Year 2 school in Lorn, Maitland, with an enrolment of 53 students.
All students experience many opportunities to build leadership skills early in their school career as the school is for infants only.
Year 2 students are required to run the assemblies, kindergarten buddies, sports shed, recycling and other activities that are usually the domain of much older students.
Founded 102 years ago, the school promotes equality and excellence based on a foundation of the Early Years Learning Framework that is extended into high-quality teaching, learning opportunities and programs.
Nillo Infants Primary School principal Vicki Sellens said the community was supportive of the school and had high expectations for success.
"Parents elect to enrol their children at Nillo Infants because of its small size and the school's ability to deliver individualised programs that cater to specific needs, with a strong emphasis on leadership and positive recognition of students," Mrs Sellens said.
"Our continued focus is on literacy and numeracy, but also providing extracurricular activities such as the Kodaly music program and STEM programs."
Nillo Infants implements literacy and numeracy programs on a whole school basis.
Procedures are firmly embedded to ensure all students can access quality education in every classroom, based on current research into best practices.
Mrs Sellens said one of the areas of strength of Nillo Infants School is the ability to provide a safe and supportive environment for all students, with student wellbeing ranked highly by both students and parents.
"At Nillo Infants School, all students are known, valued and cared for by all staff," she said.
"Our community works together to establish a learning environment that is inclusive, welcoming and reflective, which sets up each child to reach their potential as they move into their primary years at partner schools."
Learning for many people is a lifelong endeavour, whether via formal or informal education, and it can certainly be life changing.
Either way, education is worth celebrating, and that's what NSW Education Week is all about.
"Education Week is an annual celebration of NSW public education and the achievements of our schools, students and education system," according to the NSW Department of Education.
Scheduled for the third school week of term 3, August 1 to 5 in 2022, this year's theme is Creating futures - changing lives.
"This year, we continue to celebrate the journey students and learners take throughout the NSW Education system, focusing on how we are creating futures for our students, staff and families," the department said.
"From the first days in child care to post-school pathways, our education system is preparing young people to be agile thinkers and lifelong learners.
"We celebrate all types of learning that occurs at all levels across our education system, and we have a shared responsibility in helping to shape the lives and create the future of today's learners.
"Public education can change the lives of not just our students, but also the lives of our teachers, staff, families and communities."
The celebrations will be live in many locations and online through live streaming. Some parts of the presentations will be pre-recorded or digitised, so audiences can enjoy them at any time or place.
People will also notice some of these shorter segments being shared online and on social media.
The launch of Education Week 2022 itself will be live-streamed at 10am on Monday, August 1, kicking off a much-anticipated week of celebration. Schools are encouraged to create web pages, with the department providing online resources and highlighting great examples from previous years.
With the theme of NSW Education Week 2022, Creating futures - changing lives, it seems quite reasonable to ask, what will work look like in the future?
100 Jobs of the Future is a research project collaboration between Ford Australia, Deakin University in Victoria, and Griffith University in Queensland.
When answering this question, they say, "if you are entering the workforce now, you may have many jobs and even multiple careers over a lifetime. The future of work will involve people collaborating effectively with machines to do what neither can do alone".
They published a report in 2019 to explore the question further, so even before the disruptions of a pandemic, researchers anticipated increased use of digital and mechanical technology to enhance human capability.
The report says the major drivers of change include "artificial intelligence, robots and big data, as well as innovation in materials, propulsion and energy strategies, climate change, [changes to] globalisation, population pressures and changed demographic profiles".
However, "the implications for jobs are more vague, and futurists spread along a continuum stretching from predictions of dystopian futures to optimistic predictions of a better life for all".
It's probably fair to dismiss the extreme ends of the spectrum, like AI overthrowing humanity or robots doing everything and everyone living a life of lazy luxury as depicted in the film WALL-E.
Between those, we have much more plausible outcomes like machines taking on even more repetitive mechanical tasks.
Still, those machines also need maintenance and repair, which is more skilled than the tasks they have been designed and programmed for.
Technology will also continue to make everything from scientific research to surgical procedures capable of discovering or achieving more.
For example, high-speed photography has already advanced to the point where it is possible to capture and rewatch the speed of light.
The world's fastest camera can capture 70 trillion frames a second, making it possible to watch a beam of laser light leave its source, bounce around a corner, and see a little of that light coming back.
This new ultra-high speed is called Femto-photography.
Applications for high and ultra-high speed photography range from seeing the deformity of structures during crash testing and observing various types of explosives to espionage with cameras so sensitive spies can hear voices in a room across the street by observing the tiny vibrations of something in the room like plant leaves or a tissue box, which are then interpreted later and converted into sound.
Every sector will improve with technology, though, from agriculture to entertainment. If you're curious to see the full report or the future jobs they list, visit 100jobsofthefuture.com.
The school captain and vice-captain positions are usually decided before the end of the previous school year.
The election process is structured to provide a clear and supportive process where students can make an informed decision about voting for the most suitable candidate for the school captain and vice-captain positions for the following year.
"Students who are chosen to be school captains are those who stand out as confident, conscientious and compassionate leaders," a spokesperson for the Department of Education, Skills and Employment said.
"They are often chosen by teachers and students alike. It is more than a popularity contest. Successful candidates have a reputation for working hard to achieve good results at school; they participate in sport and community activities; they are well-liked and respected by their peers.
"School captains play a really important leadership role in the school community. They help instil a sense of pride and belonging among younger students. They are trusted and familiar and can help bridge gaps between students and staff.
"When recruiting for jobs, employers always look favourably on candidates who have been a school captain because this experience speaks volumes about the qualities of the individual, how they are regarded by others, and the leadership skills they have developed," they said.
