An interactive sustainability exhibition is coming to Green Hills, showing how communities can create brighter futures.
The Future Now exhibition is a partnership between Stockland and the Australian Museum (AM), and has three dioramas on smart towns, clever homes and caring for our country.
The exhibition, which kicks off at Green Hills for a month starting Thursday, August 4, is designed to show communities how they can create safe, clean and healthy futures.
Director and CEO of Australian Museum, Kim McKay AO, said that Future Now is part of a suite of exhibitions and activities around climate change.
This includes the newly established AM Climate Solutions Centre, which presents the very latest cutting edge research and technological solutions to inspire commitment and change.
"As Australia's first museum, and as the custodian of our vast collection, the AM is dedicated to inspiring conversation and change," she said.
"As a leader in natural history and scientific research, we are in a position to champion action on climate change and with the support of Stockland Australia, we are able to provide a wider platform."
National Manager of group sustainability at Stockland, Amy Hogan said Stockland welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with the Australian Museum for the fourth time.
"We are thrilled to once again work with the Australian Museum on the tailored exhibition that shares sustainable solutions with the community in a fun and educational format," she said.
"The collaboration aligns perfectly with our purpose that there is a better way to live.
"Stockland cares about its impact on the planet and society and is committed to help educate the community to better understand the issues and make changes - big and small.
"As leaders in developing Green Star rated retail centres, like Green Hills, we play a significant part in driving positive change and are committed to continuing to lead by example."
Stockland customers will also have an opportunity to enter a competition for a chance to win a $10,000 week-long family holiday to Fraser Island, featuring private tours, local experiences and more.
To enter visit www.australian.museum/win.
The Future Now exhibition is part of Stockland's 2030 vision to regenerate the environment, ignite inclusive prosperity, and inspire people to thrive.
The partnership and exhibition aims to educate and empower Australians, no matter their age, to think about how they can make their future more sustainable.
Visit www.stockland.com.au/X for further information.
