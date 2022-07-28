The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

From Burma to Morpeth - a story of convicts, aspiring merchants and sabotage

July 28 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HISTORY: Heather Berry standing at the site of a recently discovered convict-built bridge at Morpeth. PICTURE: Simone De Peak.

The story of the Good Ship St Michael is certainly one of intrigue and drama. The vessel and its voyages will be the subject of discussion at the next meeting of Maitland District Historical Society.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.