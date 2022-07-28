From Burma to Morpeth - a story of convicts, aspiring merchants and sabotage

Members of the public are welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be available, but the Society asks for a donation of $5 to cover costs. Visitors are also welcome to visit the rooms on Wednesdays and Saturdays between 11 and 3pm. The society was formed with the aims of: researching the history and culture of Maitland, educating the community on the history of the district through walks, publication of research, publication of newsletters and public addresses and providing displays in local libraries, museums and galleries.

