From Burma to Morpeth - a story of convicts, aspiring merchants and sabotage

The story of the Good Ship St Michael is certainly one of intrigue and drama. The vessel and its voyages will be the subject of discussion at the next meeting of Maitland District Historical Society.
The guest speaker, long-standing society member Heather Berry, is involved in researching the history of Morpeth. Her topic will be The Eventful Life of the Good Ship St Michael: Not just a Storeship. Ms Berry's talk will be given on Tuesday, August 2 in the society's rooms at 3 Cathedral St, Maitland, beginning at 5.30pm.
Organisers of the event said this will be a lively illustrated talk which will detail the eventful history of this well-travelled sailing ship. The Good Ship St Michael travelled the seas between Burma and Sydney and then to Hobart, Tonga and New Zealand before ending its days as a storeship on the Hunter River at Morpeth. The remains of the vessel are likely still in the river, just waiting to be discovered.
Members of the public are welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be available, but the Society asks for a donation of $5 to cover costs. Visitors are also welcome to visit the rooms on Wednesdays and Saturdays between 11 and 3pm. The society was formed with the aims of: researching the history and culture of Maitland, educating the community on the history of the district through walks, publication of research, publication of newsletters and public addresses and providing displays in local libraries, museums and galleries.
