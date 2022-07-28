Why these Thornton roads are no joyride - councillors call for cash

Thornton and Chisholm traffic congestion and the state of the suburbs' road infrastructure following recent flooding, have come under the scrutiny of two Maitland councillors who have called for urgent action to address the issues.
Councillors Mitchell Griffin and Robert Aitchison both presented their concerns to this week's Maitland City Council meeting through notices of motion - both supported by their peers.
Cr Griffin said a shortfall in government funding had left the local road network in a dire state, resulting in a constant struggle for local motorists.
He called on council to contact relevant State and Federal Ministers to seek additional funding to "address the disturbance and disruptions on the people of Thornton and Chisholm. Particularly the two roundabouts at Glenwood Drive and the Rail Overpass duplication."
He also called on council request that Transport for NSW look into potential route options and their viability for further investigation, as a potential Thornton Bypass between Raymond Terrace Road and the New England Highway."
"This is only requesting an initial investigation and any further progression would require significant Federal and State input and funding," Cr Griffin said.
Council's Group Manager Planning and Environment Matthew Prendergast said the Thornton North Development Contributions Plan includes a schedule of road works planned to address road capacity issues in the Thornton area. "A State Government Cap on the level of contributions councils are able to levy on development has left a funding shortfall causing delays to the delivery of infrastructure, particularly road works, across the urban release area," he said.
"Whilst progress has been made in some areas, a number of additional road infrastructure works have been identified but are currently unfunded or awaiting confirmation of funding."
He said council has previously committed to collaborating and partnering with the State Government to meet the needs and priorities for the Thornton Road network, and to seek funding to deliver necessary roads and community infrastructure in Thornton, the neighbouring area and across the city.
"The Thornton traffic network has been left significantly short funded due to a cap placed upon developer contributions in 2010," Cr Griffin said. "This is a constant struggle for residents of Thornton, Chisholm and the wider community who use this road network, especially during peak periods.
"Maitland is the fasted growing LGA outside of the metropolitan areas. With the current housing affordability crisis, it is critical that the Federal and State Governments provide support, which will enable release of land to assist in supply and positively effect home affordability. It is in the best interest of Federal and State Governments to invest in our road network," Cr Griffin said.
He said the other arm of his motion was for council to look at potential options for a future route to assist with traffic flow from Raymond Terrace Road to the New England Highway.
"By meeting with local residents over the last 12 months I have found there is a constant consensus that even with the planned work completed that there will still remain congestion flowing from Chisholm and Thornton North.
"This motion is not calling on council to use any funds at this point of time, or proceed with planning at this stage, but merely to look at the local area and assess whether there is capability for infrastructure to be installed in the future should different levels of government decide in the future to proceed with this option.
In his motion, Cr Aitchison sought support to help alleviate Thornton traffic congestion exacerbated during the recent flood. "The flooding of two state roads - the New England Highway and Raymond Terrace Road - left little choice for all traffic to converge, in particular along Thornton Road and Glenwood Drive," he said.
Cr Aitchison requested that a letter be written to the Premier, and Regional Roads Minister seeking urgent funding for improvements to the Thornton Road Network.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
