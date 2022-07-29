Nominate an unsung flood hero for 'Community Heroes Initiative'

So many Maitland locals volunteered their time and resources to help their community out during the recent flooding, and now is the chance to give them a deserved pat on the back.
Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison is calling for nominations for local heroes and volunteers for the new Community Heroes Initiative.
"There are so many individuals in Maitland who contribute so much of their time to helping our community, organisations, local clubs, sporting groups and businesses," Ms Aitchison said.
"The recent flood event is just one example of where so many people right across the electorate went above and beyond to support our local community."
To give these heroes the recognition they deserve, Ms Aitchison will need the community's help.
"Whether it was helping move livestock through flood water to safety on higher ground, volunteers who looked after other community members at community hubs or via telephone calls where they couldn't get out, or ferried local residents in boats or traffic controllers on the road, I want to know who they are," she said.
"The NSW Community Heroes Certificates are one way we can show our appreciation and acknowledge the important role they play in our community.
"Volunteers are quiet achievers, always displaying selfless acts of service and I'm glad we can celebrate them with these certificates."
The NSW Community Heroes Certificates will be presented to prominent volunteers as an acknowledgment of appreciation for their immense contribution to our community and society at large.
"The COVID-19 pandemic and more recently, the severe weather and flood events highlight the immeasurable impact volunteers make in supporting our community," Ms Aitchison said.
If you would like to submit an individual who has been a prominent volunteer in the Maitland community, visit https://tinyurl.com/Jenny-Aitchison.
Nominations must include all contact details for the nominator and nominee along with an up to 250 word statement outlining the nominee's contribution to the Maitland community in a volunteer role.
Contact Ms Aitchison's office on 02 4933 1617 or maitland@parliament.nsw.gov.au with any questions about the awards.
