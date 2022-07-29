The Maitland Mercury
Nominate an unsung flood hero for 'Community Heroes Initiative'

July 29 2022 - 1:46am
HEROES: Do you know a volunteer or hero that made a difference in the recent flood? Nominate them for recognition in the Community Heroes Initiative. Picture: Supplied.

So many Maitland locals volunteered their time and resources to help their community out during the recent flooding, and now is the chance to give them a deserved pat on the back.

