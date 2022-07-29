Maitland students perform to thousands at packed Civic Theatre

Five students from the Maitland region have performed to sold out audiences at Newcastle's Civic Theatre this week, with two performances to go.
There are 125 students across the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle delivering an original theatre production called The Cost of Wishes, including students from St Bede's Catholic College, Chisholm and All Saints College, Maitland.
They are expected to perform in front of a combined crowd of 7,000 people over five shows.
The first three shows, matinees on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, all sold out and tickets to Friday and Saturday night's shows are almost gone.
All Saints College, Maitland year 10 student Mackenzie Thomson takes on one of the lead roles 'The Grindylow' in the production.
This is Ms Thomson's third year doing ASPIRE, and she is in the drama ensemble, plus takes on a vocal solo as well.
"I do get to sing a solo in the show which is very fun," she said.
Ms Thomson said her character is mean, obsessed with power and likes to stir everyone up, which is fun as a performer.
"It's actually really fun because you never get to do that kind of stuff, especially when it's not going to actually hurt anyone," she said.
"Becoming someone totally different on stage is always such a fun experience."
Ms Thomson has been doing drama for five years now, and said it's been great for confidence building.
"You meet so many people and have so many new experiences," she said.
"It really changes you as a person and makes you more confident."
The Cost of Wishes is delivered as part of the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle's ASPIRE program, which promotes students involvement in creative and performing arts.
Students involved in the production audition for either a vocal, instrumental, drama, design or production role and rehearse for several months ahead of show week, travelling to Newcastle weekly to be part of the experience.
The Cost of Wishes is designed to remind audiences to 'be careful what we wish for as chaos ensues when wishes are granted, regardless of their effects on others'.
Set to a host of magical tunes ranging from pop and folk to heavy rock, the show runs for 2 hours and 30 minutes.
"When a group of friends find a covered up well Molly cant help but wish for that pair of sneakers shes had her eye on. Little does she know her wish is about to wake up a host of creatures at the bottom of the well, called the Well Dwellers, all determined to grant her wish and those of everyone around her," the show description reads.
Tickets to the Friday and Saturday evening productions are still available from the Civic Theatre, and cost $36 for adults, and $26 for concession card holders and young people age 19 years or younger.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
