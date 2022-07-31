The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Pickers beat South Newcastle to take step closer to minor premiership

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 31 2022 - 6:10am, first published 4:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Try: Matt Soper-Lawler crosses for a try against South Newcastle.

The Maitland Pickers are within one game of claiming back-to-back Newcastle Rugby League minor premierships after beating South Newcastle 34-4 at Townson Oval on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.