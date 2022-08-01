The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

MISSING PERSONS WEEK 2022: Police to collect DNA in Newcastle for database to help solve cases

By Nick Bielby
Updated August 1 2022 - 4:56am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.