The sun was out to play on Sunday as hundreds gathered in Maitland Park to see the Maitland Tattoo.
Part of City of Maitland Pipes and Drums 75th birthday celebrations, the free concert in the park was a hit.
The large crowd was treated to performances from the birthday band and seven other pipe bands, three Hunter Valley Grammar School bands, Maitland Brass Band, Irish dancers and Scottish Highland dancers.
City of Maitland Pipes and Drums secretary Greg Queenan said the weekend was a raging success.
"It wasn't going to rain on our parade," he said.
"From all reports I've had from personally talking to the band, the visiting bands and the bands that were there, all were very complimentary and hopeful that we could consider doing it again.
"As far as the entertainers go they were absolutely magnificent."
There was plenty to see on Sunday in the park, with food and community stalls, the main stage and a quintet competition.
Cessnock's United Mineworkers Pipe Band took home first place at the quintet competition, while City of Newcastle RSL Pipe Band came second, and City of Maitland Pipes and Drums came third.
The winning bands were all Hunter locals, a great feat competing against bands from Sydney.
Mr Queenan said it was the first time City of Maitland Pipes and Drums had competed since 1997, and they were happy taking home a place.
For parents of students in the Hunter Valley Grammar School bands, Sunday was one of the few opportunities they have had to see their children perform in recent years due to COVID-19.
On Saturday night the weekend's events kicked off with a bang at a sold out event at Hunter Valley Grammar School.
The ticketed event 'Maitland Tattoo and Supper' featured a mass band display and spectacular performances.
On the night, former Maitland mayor Peter Blackmore OAM was presented an honorary life membership from City of Maitland Pipes and Drums for his support over the years.
During his acceptance, Mr Blackmore recalled the time he was invited to play with the band when they were short a bass drummer - but after that 'incident' was never invited to play again.
"After the march I said 'that was a great march but everyone was out of step except me'," he said.
"And do you know that was the last time they ever asked me to play."
Mr Blackmore said he receives the life membership with great pride.
"Thank you for this," he said.
"I didn't look for this sort of recognition but believe me it is a wonderful gesture and I have received it with great pride, and I still will support the pipe band in Maitland.
"There's something about pipe music isn't there, it gets in your blood."
Although City of Maitland Pipes and Drums birthday is officially in September, the July Maitland Tattoo was the main celebration.
Mr Queenan expressed his gratitude to the community and the event's partners- Maitland City Council, Beyond Bank, PRD Hunter Valley, Burton Automotive Group, Hunter Readymixed Concrete, East Maitland Bowling Club, Club Maitland City, The Mutual Bank, Telarah Bowling Club and Hunter Valley Grammar School.
He is very appreciative to the council's ground-staff who prepared the park wonderfully for Sunday's event.
Performers at the Maitland Tattoo
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
