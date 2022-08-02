Hunter Valley Buses looking for more than 30 new drivers to combat cancellations

HUNTER Valley Buses needs more than 30 new drivers to avoid service cancellations.
A spokesperson for CDC NSW [parent company ComfortDelGro Corporation] said there were hundreds of vacancies across Sydney and "outer metropolitan areas" for qualified bus drivers.
Advertisement
"Currently we are looking for [more than] 30 new drivers so that we can have a larger pool of workers to avoid cancellations as COVID and influenza continues to impact the availability of drivers for work," they said.
They didn't confirm how many people attended the monthly information session at Thornton on Saturday, but said more than 60 had over the past three months.
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW said "discussions are underway between Hunter Valley Buses and other local bus operators to improve reliability while longer term strategies are put in place".
In the news:
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.