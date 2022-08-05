What a trifecta: International Beer Day, Bitter and Twisted is back and two larrikins taste test boutique brews

This International Beer Day we're throwing it back to 2016, when we took two traditional beer drinkers to Morpeth Brewery to see what all the fuss is about with craft beer.
Local larrikins Big Ray and Buddha sat down at Morpeth Brewery and Beer Co with The Commercial Hotel's manager Matt Dickman to put their taste buds to the test.
Neither had sipped on craft beer before, preferring a VB or Hahn SuperDry to quench their thirst.
After the first sip of the Canadian craft beer with a hint of passionfruit, Big Ray remarked it was so fruity he could probably drink it for breakfast.
So did the pair enjoy trying something new? You'll have to watch to find out.
The trip to Morpeth Brewery was to mark the tenth anniversary of Bitter and Twisted Boutique Beer Festival, a favourite on Maitland's events calendar.
After a two year hiatus Bitter and Twisted Boutique Beer Festival will return to Maitland Gaol on November 5 and 6, 2022.
Ice cold craft beers will be served up alongside a stellar entertainment lineup, headlined by Sydney alternative indie rock band Middle Kids who won the 2021 ARIA award for best rock album.
Bitter and Twisted is an 18+ only event on Saturday, November 5, and all ages on Sunday, November 6 (under 18's must be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times).
Tickets for Bitter and Twisted Boutique Beer Festival will go on sale on www.bitterandtwisted.com.au at 12pm Friday, August 5 (International Beer Day).
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
