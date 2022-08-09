KFC has joined a growing number of businesses to call the new town of Huntlee home.
The restaurant - which opened on Thursday - employs 77 people and is owned by Shayne Herring and Julie Kay, who also own KFC stores at Cessnock, Kurri Kurri and Thornton.
Advertisement
Mr Herring said the first week has been a great success, with the store serving customers non-stop since the doors opened on Thursday.
"The team worked together to achieve an amazing opening day, serving over 700 customers a treat of great-tasting KFC chicken," he said.
"Thank you too all the wonderful customers who supported us, and a massive shout out to thank our wonderful team who didn't stop."
A McDonald's restaurant and 7-Eleven service station are also planned for Wine Country Drive, while a gym is set to open in October, and a 206-villa retirement village has been approved.
The Huntlee town centre is already home to a Coles supermarket and specialty shops, a tavern and a child care centre.
Construction of a district park near the former sales office on Triton Boulevard is progressing well, and is expected to open in October.
The rapid growth of Huntlee has seen North Rothbury's population climb from 898 at the 2016 Census to 2502 residents in 2021.
The Hunter's newest town in 50 years, Huntlee was declared a State Significant development in May this year, meaning the state government will now assess the application for its second stage, which includes 5100 new homes and open space.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.