Maitland council has been recognised for its Reconciliation action Plan at the Local Government Week Awards.
The council won the Leo Kelly OAM Arts and Culture Award for its Reconciliation Action Plan - Roadmap to Healing.
The plan conveys the council's commitment to reconciliation and outlines how the council will achieve it.
"Council is at the start of a long journey to reconciliation with our local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community," council's group manager culture, community and recreation Judy Jaeger said.
"We hope that this strategy is a strong first step in building positive relationships and trust for a better, more inclusive future."
The plan was developed in conjunction with Reconciliation Australia.
"We are so proud to showcase the wonderful work our NSW councils are doing right across the state for the benefit of their communities," Local Government NSW President Cr Darriea Turley said.
"These awards - as well as Local Government Week - have once again demonstrated how councils have gone above and beyond in what has been another particularly challenging year for many."
The awards were held at the Fullerton Hotel in Sydney on August 4 and covered a range of categories including communications, planning, events and arts and culture.
