The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

NRL 2022: Jock Madden on playing halfback for Wests Tigers against Newcastle Knights

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated August 5 2022 - 6:00am, first published 4:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AFTER Jacob Kiraz's hat-trick on Sunday and Josh King's performance in Melbourne's 50-2 win over Newcastle earlier this year, the Knights will be hoping another former player doesn't come back to haunt them this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.