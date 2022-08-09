The Maitland Mercury
Time to get cooking for Church Street Spring Fair marmalade competition

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
August 9 2022 - 3:00am
VIDEO: Making marmalade with Margaret Guy.

The Church Street Spring Fair might not be until October, but now is the time to start preparing for the marmalade competition while the citrus is ripe - it's a pretty big peel!

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

