The Church Street Spring Fair might not be until October, but now is the time to start preparing for the marmalade competition while the citrus is ripe - it's a pretty big peel!
The competition, run by decorated jam maker and friend of Grossmann and Brough Houses Margaret Guy, will be judged at the Church Street Spring Fair on Saturday, October 15.
Advertisement
There will be five categories to enter; orange marmalade, grapefruit marmalade, three citrus fruit marmalade, marmalade with a twist and any other citrus.
The twist can be anything not usually found in marmalade, from chilli to whiskey.
In the news:
Ms Guy said the judge will be looking at a number of qualities when choosing the winners.
"In this case the judge will consider aroma, appearance, flavour and consistency of each entry," she said.
Ms Guy has been making marmalade for more than 50 years.
"It's just very satisfying that you can start off with a couple of pieces of citrus fruit, a couple of oranges and a grapefruit, and end up with this completely different result after doing a few things to it," she said.
Entry fees are $1 per jar, and entry forms can be found by emailing grossmann@nationaltrust.com.au.
Paper entries need to be in by Thursday, October 6, and jars need to be taken to Brough House by Thursday, October 13 for judging.
Tickets are on sale now for the Church Street Spring Fair's Distilation of Spring dinner at eventbrite.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.