Driver Grace Panella keen to bounce back quickly from serious knee injury

In-form driver Grace Panella is hoping to have knee surgery and get back to racing as soon as possible after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament in a fall at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.
The 19-year-old, who had steered home two winners at the meeting, was tipped out at the start while driving Kudos Albertina in race seven. She damaged her right knee in the fall and Kudos Albertina escaped with minor injuries. The race was rerun.
Advertisement
Panella, fourth on the NSW concession drivers' premiership with 49 winners this year, tore the same ACL playing backyard football in late 2020. She had to wait for a reconstruction operation because of COVID and had it done in April last year.
She said she was back working only six weeks after that surgery and she hoped for a similar comeback this time, although she is yet to have a date confirmed for the operation.
She also tore her meniscus and fractured the kneecap in Monday's fall.
"It looks like I'm going to be having another surgery," said Panella, who works for leading Hunter Valley trainer Clayton Harmey at Cessnock.
"When I got tipped out of the cart, before I even hit the ground, I felt that crunch and that pain, and I knew exactly what it was.
"But I went to get an MRI on Tuesday and they gave me the results I didn't want to hear.
"I was a bit disappointed. It probably hit me harder than what it should have, but I'll be back before I know it.
"I just want to get it done and get back on the track because it's been three days at home and I feel like I'm going nuts."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.