Driver Grace Panella keen to bounce back quickly from serious knee injury

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 5 2022 - 11:00pm, first published 10:59pm
Grace Panella. Picture: HRNSW

In-form driver Grace Panella is hoping to have knee surgery and get back to racing as soon as possible after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament in a fall at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.

