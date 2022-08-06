A time when Melbourne Street was the heartbeat of East Maitland

There was much economic activity in East Maitland during the 1920s, and workplaces were more interspersed with dwellings than is now the case.
Town planning was in its infancy and doctrines of land use separation were yet to take root. People lived with industrial noise and pollution as a result.
Many businesses operated in the main shopping and business centre in Melbourne St and Newcastle Rd. They are listed in Arthur Gow's 1979 memoir on East Maitland. There was a bank on the Melbourne St/Newcastle Rd corner and then, proceeding along Melbourne St, a baker, grocery shop, mixed business, fruit shop, café and hairdresser. Then came the Bank Hotel, a bootmaker's premises, butcher's shop, another mixed business, a tailor and mercer, another grocery shop and the Hunter River Hotel.
On the other side of Melbourne St was a wine salon, a wholesale fruit and vegetable market, blacksmith, the Prince's Theatre and East Maitland's only chemist. Lower Newcastle St housed a grocery store, butcher, barber, doctor's rooms, blacksmith and a timber yard. Few if any of these remain in those buildings which still stand from those days. On the hill above Melbourne St there were scattered mixed businesses in the front rooms of houses. Lawes St shopping area did not yet exist.
Industrial establishments included two slaughterhouses, one near the Victoria St station and the other off Mt Vincent Rd, and the Turton and Baker brickyards. The brickyards were central to the Maitland economy for decades.
There were many public buildings including the Gaol, Lands & Survey Office, court house, police station and the offices and gasworks of East Maitland Municipal Council. Between them, these public institutions provided substantial employment.
Beyond the built-up area of East Maitland were the many small coal mines now known as Ashtonfield. This area was peppered with shafts, a hazard to pedestrians.
Carriers with horses and drays carted coal to the brickworks, gasworks and East Maitland Railway Station. Drays carted soil, gravel, coal, farm produce and an array of items to shops. Horses, carts and business houses that operated them were central to the functioning of the area.
Groceries, bread, meat, milk and fish were all delivered door-to-door from carts. For a time a man known simply as 'John Chinaman' provided silk, cottons and pins to houses from big round baskets carried over his shoulder on a pole.
Transporting people to work and to shop in the 1920s was by tram, train, bus, bike and walking.
