A time when Melbourne Street was the heartbeat of East Maitland

On the other side of Melbourne St was a wine salon, a wholesale fruit and vegetable market, blacksmith, the Prince's Theatre and East Maitland's only chemist. Lower Newcastle St housed a grocery store, butcher, barber, doctor's rooms, blacksmith and a timber yard. Few if any of these remain in those buildings which still stand from those days. On the hill above Melbourne St there were scattered mixed businesses in the front rooms of houses. Lawes St shopping area did not yet exist.