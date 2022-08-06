The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our History

A time when Melbourne Street was the heartbeat of East Maitland

By Chas Keys
Updated August 6 2022 - 11:40pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PUBLIC BUILDINGS: East Maitland Court House - one of a number of public buildings in East Maitland which created substantial employment.

There was much economic activity in East Maitland during the 1920s, and workplaces were more interspersed with dwellings than is now the case.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.