Maitland Mustangs gunning for title after holding off Canberra in 91-90 thriller

The Maitland Mustangs have pulled off one of their biggest and most important wins of the season defeating top of the table Canberra Gunners 91-90 in Canberra on Friday night.
The Mustangs had led 71-56 at the final break, but survived a late surge. Canberra's Max Cooper missed his second shot from the free-throw line which would have levelled scores and taken the game into overtime.
Advertisement
The victory reasserts Maitland's In the NBL 1 East Men's credentials after a disappointing loss to Sutherland at home last week and takes their record to 12-7 in third position behind the Gunners (14-6) and Norths Bears (13-7).
James Hunter was against outstanding for Maitland finished the night with 24 points and eight rebounds including two late three-pointers.
In other news:
Daniel Millburn was fouled out early, but the other starting five members all shot double figure hauls with Matt Gray scoring 19, Will Cranston 15 and Sharif Watson 10.
The load was shared across the squad with Billy Parsons in particularly making a big impact off the bench with seven points and six rebounds.
The Mustangs will look to back up their win in Sydney on Saturday afternoon when then take on the Bankstown Bruins.
In the NBL 1 East Women's, the Canberra Nationals defeated Maitland 78-66.
Mikaela Dombkins collected another double-double landing 22 points and making 11 rebounds.
Milla Wawszkowicz scored 16 points to go seven rebounds. two steals and three assists, Hannah Griffiths had 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals and Rachel Williams finished with six points and seven assists.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.