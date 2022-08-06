The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Carroll, Lightfoot shine overseas

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 10 2022 - 11:53pm, first published August 6 2022 - 4:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittany Carroll and Mitch Lightfoot wearing their Australian uniforms at their home base the Maitland Regional Athletics Centre. Picture: Maitland City Council.

While much of the focus of Australian athletics has been on the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, two Maitland athletes have put themselves in the spotlight for future games with tremendous results in international competition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.