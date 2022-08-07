The Maitland Saints pulled off a memorable 38-point win against an older and more physical Singleton Roosters on Saturday.
Featuring 17 teenagers in their 22, the Saints used the tricky conditions better to keep the Roosters scoreless in the first half before running out 10.8-68 to 4.6-30 winners.
Wally Pankhurst led the way on the scoreboard with four goals. Jarrod Steinert, Pat McMahon, Riley Hawes, Xavier Russell, Sonny Anderson and Hamish Roy all scored singles.
Hugh Matheson enjoyed his move into the ruck with another strong performance against taller opponents to be Maitland's best along with Matthew Guy, Jarrod Steinert, Xavier Russell, Sam Jordan and Sydney Swans Academy member Jarred Inglis.
"It's a very young team, but they are not being handed games they are part of our best 22 at the moment which is very exciting for the club," joint coach Dustin Spriggs said.
"We've also got a lot of good young talent coming through the juniors."
Spriggs and coaching partner Ben Stewart are confident they can hold onto the majority of the playing group and be competing for titles in the next three to four years.
"We are setting goals along the way in our development. It's a bit like the GWS in their early years with winning a quarter and building performances as they got more experienced and bigger bodies to compete against men," he said.
"We are probably a bit further along than our results suggest as there have been four teams, who we would have been collecting wins against, dropped out since we joined what was then an 11-team Black Diamond Cup.
"Opposition coaches are commenting on how much we have developed and how good we are going to be if these boys stick around and starting reaching their early 20s with players like Pat McMahon and Riley Newstead in their late 20s early 30s to lead them."
Spriggs said he was proud of the effort against Singleton, particularly with a gale blowing across the ground.
"We knew Singleton would be looking for a contested game. Our goal was to match them on the inside, which I think we did, but ultimately get the ball on the outside where we would be 10 or 15 metres in front of them on the lead," he said.
"We trained that way all week and then there was a curve ball thrown our way when we got to Max McMahon there was a 35km/h wind blowing straight across the ground to the far side, which made that game plan challenging to play.
"But the boys did really well, they dug in and used their switches and got the ball out to the grandstand side into the wind. That's where we blew them away getting the ball and being able to score from the nearside of the ground."
Spriggs said it was a terrific team win, but there were some great individual performances.
"Jarrod Steinert was awesome in the midfield, he is one of our new recruits this year and one of our senior players and a big body in the contest.
"I thought Hamish Roy was terrific on the wing, he is one of our juniors and is still bottom-aged 16. He plays on the wing like almost a seventh defender and even popped forward and got a goal.
"Sammy Jordan and Matty Guy were really good and Matho has gone into the ruck with a couple of injuries to our big guys and he competed really well in there to. He won some hit-outs, but was like an extra mid in there for us and had a number of clearances.
"Riley Newstead is leading really well this year, he has gone to a new level. He has gone back into the midfield and the way he organises them and understands the game is a tremendous.
"He is a real student of the game and has got them really well drilled in the middle. Ben and I can look at other areas of the ground with the younger guys."
The Saints seniors have a bye next week in the Black Diamond Cup, but their reserves will be looking for their first win of the season in the Black Diamond Shield when they host Gosford next Saturday.
The Saints Black Diamond Plate Women's team are continuing to develop, although they are still without a win this season. They were defeated by 47 points on Saturday by Wallsend West Newcastle.
They are also at home next week against Gosford in what is the penultimate round of the AFL Hunter Central Coast competitions.
