Roses will bloom, music will play and plenty of fun will be had at the Church Street Spring Fair this October.
This year's fair is an homage to the 1950s and 60s and the classic church fetes of the time.
Advertisement
Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their 1950s and 60s best as they tour the grounds of St Mary's Church, Grossmann and Brough Houses, and check out stalls showcasing the best Maitland has to offer.
The fair is made up of two events - the Distillation of Spring dinner on Friday, October 14 and the Spring Fair on Saturday, October 15.
In the news:
Chairperson at Friends of Grossmann and Brough Houses Holly McNamee said they are working with St Mary's Anglican Church, Maitland and District Plant Society, Museum of Clothing and Maitland Regional Museum for a "welcome to spring".
"We're really basing it on an old-style church fete, think bunting and stalls," she said.
"We're encouraging people to think about the 1950s and 60s and dress up."
Ms McNamee said at the fair there will be children's entertainment, lots of stalls with cakes, crafts, plants and refreshments, church tower tours and displays of spring frocks.
Grossmann and Brough Houses will be open for tours, and will feature a display of Cecily Mitchell's watercolour paintings as well as more stalls, a special display by the Clothing Museum and Mrs Beckett's produce.
"There will be lots of things to do," Ms McNamee said.
"It's giving these community groups an opportunity to let the community know who they are and what they do, and maybe get some volunteers and other interest about them."
A highlight of the fair will be the judging of the Maitland Marmalade Competition as well as a prize for best dressed.
The Distillation of Spring dinner will have drinks and nibbles at the church, accompanied by the church organist.
From there, the group will move to the church hall and courtyard for canopies and paired drinks from local distilleries.
"Both the caterer and the distillers are very keen on showcasing local produce," Ms McNamee said.
There will be an opportunity at the dinner to purchase an interesting memento at a silent auction.
Advertisement
Ms McNamee said the funds raised will go to the National Trust for Grossmann and Brough Houses.
"It's a fundraiser just to keep the gutters going, and all the problems we're having with two houses that are 1870s built, getting all this terrible weather that we've been getting is causing mayhem for a lot of the National Trust properties," she said.
Tickets for the Distillation of Spring are on sale now at eventbrite for $80.
On the Saturday, entry into Grossmann and Brough Houses will be $5 per house.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.