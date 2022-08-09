Why you don't want to mess with these women

If you pass any of these young women in the street you'd never know they're close to being lethal weapons.
All six of these demure darlings are actually qualified karate brown belts and they mean business.
They all started karate for a myriad of reasons - from being bullied to improving their fitness - and today they've each achieved a major milestone, obtaining a highly skilled level just one belt down from the most respected black belt.
Kim Mulligan, Grace Fatches, Imogen Kirkman, Caleela McEniery, Ella Henderson and Elizabeth Ferraro are all students at Kirkwood's Institute of Karate and their shihan Peter Kirkwood couldn't be prouder with their latest achievements.
"It is great to see so many women starting up karate," Kirkwood said.
"I'm very proud of all my students and it's great to see women empowering themselves with martial arts training with what is going on in the world today."
Elizabeth started the sport at age three - her parents wanted her to be fit and active and learn some self defence.
"This continues to challenge me and makes me confront my weaknesses. I'm so proud to have obtained by brown belt," she said.
Proving age is no barrier Caleela started the sport at age 51 and vows to obtain her black belt before she turns 60.
Imogen has been with the Rutherford-based school for 15 years. "It's certainly helped with my confidence and physical strength and challenges me. I'm ready for the next challenge."
Ella started at the institute because of bullying at school. "That completely crushed my self-esteem," she said. "Now I have so much more self confidence - it's the best thing I have ever done."
Kim started the sport for all round fitness and health benefits and now she is focusing on her obtaining her black belt.
Grace started Karate at age 5 when her father took her to a class. She is now "really proud" of what she has achieved.
Kirkwood opened his school in 1993 and has taught about 10,000 students at his institute.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
