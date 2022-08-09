The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Why you don't want to mess with these women

Donna Sharpe
By Donna Sharpe
Updated August 9 2022 - 2:01am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DETERMINATION: Brown belt achievers (pictured from left) Kim Mulligan, Grace Fatches, Imogen Kirkman, Caleela McEniery, Ella Henderson and Elizabeth Ferraro. PICTURE: Supplied.

If you pass any of these young women in the street you'd never know they're close to being lethal weapons.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Sharpe

Donna Sharpe

Lower Hunter Editor

Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.