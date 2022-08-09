Tenambit property catches fire twice overnight - police treating it as suspicious

Fire and Rescue crews were called to O'Hearn Street, Tenambit twice on Monday night to attend a house fire.
The house was fully involved in fire, with six Fire and Rescue NSW crews and one Rural Fire Service crew attending the scene.
Fire and Rescue NSW were first called at 10.30pm, and they extinguished a fire in the front foyer of the property before leaving at 11.15pm.
They received another call at 12.07am to attend a fire at the same house.
Police are currently investigating the incident, which they are treating as suspicious.
Officer in charge at Maitland Police Station chief inspector Tony Townsend said they are asking members of the public with any information to assist with the active investigation.
The blaze caused some safety concerns for the attending fire and police crews due to asbestos.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
Contact the Maitland Police Station on 4934 0200 with any information that may assist.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
