The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Breaking

Tenambit property catches fire twice overnight - police treating it as suspicious

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated August 9 2022 - 12:49am, first published 12:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tenambit property catches fire twice overnight - police treating it as suspicious

Fire and Rescue crews were called to O'Hearn Street, Tenambit twice on Monday night to attend a house fire.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.