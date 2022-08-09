The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Buy Earth Market Maitland produce at Readers Cafe and Larder from Monday to Friday

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated August 9 2022 - 4:05am, first published 2:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's a green tinge in an East Maitland cafe and it's coming from some of the freshest food around.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.