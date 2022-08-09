There's a green tinge in an East Maitland cafe and it's coming from some of the freshest food around.
The green tower of vegetables at Readers Cafe and Larder is brimming with winter goodies that are ready to be made into a meal.
Advertisement
The food has come straight from the farm.
There's broccoli, cauliflowers, cabbages and silverbeet, to name a few. Then there's citrus, eggs, jams and preserves.
Earth market chairwoman Amorelle Dempster urged shoppers to come in and support their local farmers and producers.
"It comes here to the cafe after it's been harvested and it doesn't travel very far to get here," she said.
"It's very fresh, and it'll last a lot longer than the produce you find in the supermarket. That's one of the things people who come to the market often say to us."
The Earth Market Maitland celebrated its fifth birthday in The Levee last week with a bee-inspired birthday cake.
In other news:
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.