Kurri Weston and Mulbring form joint venture for 2022-23 Maitland cricket season

The Kurri Weston and Mulbring cricket clubs will form a joint venture club to play in the Maitland and District Cricket competition from the 2022-23 season.
There was unanimous support for the move at the Warriors recent AGM which followed the successful merger of the juniors last season.
"It strengthens our hold as the premier cricket club in the greater Kurri area," the new joint club posted in a statement.
"Anybody from Gilleston Heights to Kurri, out to Mulbring or all the way to Cessnock this is the club for you for season 2022/23.
Mulbring, have won 14 Cessnock cricket premierships and been the dominant team since the turn of the century with 11 titles including five in row from 2015-16 to 2019-20, will drop out of the Cessnock District Cricket Association competition, leaving four teams in first grade and five in third grade.
Cessnock District Cricket Association publicity officer Mark Bercini confirmed Mulbring had informed the association of its decision.
Bercini said it was the intention to continue the successful joint Cessnock-Singleton Coalfields Cup competition in 2022-23 but the final make up of teams would be confirmed by Singleton.
There have been rumours that at least two or possibly up to four Singleton teams may be involved in merger talks, but there has been no formal confirmation.
Kurri Weston Mulbring cricket president Rob Flanagan said the club will run teams in the Maitland junior competitions and in all five grades of the Maitland senior competition, with first grade based at Kurri Central.
He said the decision to merge the two clubs guaranteed they would be playing in a strong competition for many years to come and a great environment for the development of young players.
Flanagan ill be joined by secretary Chad Lewis secretary, Sam Daibozek treasurer, Scott Robinson registrar, Brian Taylor vice president and Bill Fairful publicity officer.
Club Captains will be Mick Gibson and James Dunstan and Justin Kavnagh will be sponsorship co-ordinator. The board also includes Grant Solway, Tyler Power, Mick Gates and Liam Neild.
Meanwhile, cricket legend Kerri O'Keeffe is special guest at the club's Sportsman Dinner at the Kurri Kurri Bowling Club on Saturday, August 20.
O'Keeffe a former Australian Test leg spinner has become one of the faces and voices of cricket since his move into the commentary box with his inciteful and equally hillarious commentary.
Tickets are available to the public and cost $80 each which includes the meal and show and two drink tickets.
To book your place contact Rob Flanagan 0404 465 482; Chad Lewis on 0435 242 204 or Tyler Power on 0402 624 553.
