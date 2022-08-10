A young artist from Horseshoe Bend has scooped up joint first prize in the Northern Beaches Environmental Art and Design Prize with his photograph of him holding a tiny paper crane.
Eight-year-old Camilo Budet Trescott won in the young artists and designers seven-12 years category, which was drawn on Friday, August 5.
Advertisement
Camilo said his photograph, called The generation of peace and hope, is about the waterbird population.
"It's about how waterbird populations are decreasing and how we need to start [doing something] because in 30 to 40 years they might be wiped out and there won't be that many left," he said.
In other news:
"I hope people will think about what they have done and what they can do to help.
"Trying not to litter that would help not only water birds but many other species of animals."
When his name was announced on Friday, Camilo said he was a bit nervous but very excited.
"It was really nice to know that my artwork is out there for people to see," he said.
The best thing about photography, he said, is how even when someone's not there, "they can see what we have seen".
"Then they can be anywhere in the world."
Camilo said he likes making origami because he likes creating things, and it makes him feel good.
"I saw somebody online do a really tiny one (paper crane) and I thought I could do an even tinier one, so I tried and I failed. It took me a little while, I tried with tweezers but it just made it even harder," he said.
In Camilo's artist statement that accompanies his work, he said "for lots of people in the world waterbirds symbolize peace and hope".
"My photo shows how important it is to look after our waterbirds because they are in danger.
"My wish is that my generation works together to look after nature and help to restore the habitat and populations of the waterbirds around the world."
Advertisement
The judges commented Camilo's artwork was "a poetic, thoughtful and inspiring photograph with hope for the future. Your generation is in good hands".
Camilo won $500 in the prize, and his work will be on exhibition in the Northern Beaches.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.