Don't forget Aroma is brewing this weekend

Between brews, visitors can visit the Flavour Stage and pick up a kitchen trick or two during a series of workshops and talks including special guest and MasterChef contestant Steph de Sousa. She will be hosting the Flavour Stage both days, alongside a bunch local businesses and eateries such as Birch & Coffee Co, The Cunning Culinarian, Mocopan Coffee, and Central Coast-based Mr Black Roasters and Distillers. Aroma will boast an amazing array of eats as well as wine, craft beer, cider and liqueurs. A myriad of local musicians and singer-songwriters will provide a soundtrack to the weekend.