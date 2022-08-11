The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Don't forget Aroma is brewing this weekend

Updated August 11 2022 - 10:54pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FANCY A CUPPA: There will be something for everyone at this weekend's Aroma Coffee and Chocolate Festival.

Fancy a delicious start to your weekend? Then The Levee Central is the place to be because Maitland Aroma Coffee and Chocolate Festival will be well and truly percolating.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.