Don't forget Aroma is brewing this weekend

Fancy a delicious start to your weekend? Then The Levee Central is the place to be because Maitland Aroma Coffee and Chocolate Festival will be well and truly percolating.
Advertisement
Do you have a sweet tooth? Or see yourself as a coffee connoisseur? From bean to brew, Maitland Aroma Coffee and Chocolate Festival will have something for everyone. Head to the Riverside Car Park from 10am to 4pm this Saturday and Sunday to find baristas and winemakers, churros, donuts, eclairs and all sorts of sweet treats and demonstrations on the Flavour Stage. There will also be artisan market stalls, live music and kids' activites.
Between brews, visitors can visit the Flavour Stage and pick up a kitchen trick or two during a series of workshops and talks including special guest and MasterChef contestant Steph de Sousa. She will be hosting the Flavour Stage both days, alongside a bunch local businesses and eateries such as Birch & Coffee Co, The Cunning Culinarian, Mocopan Coffee, and Central Coast-based Mr Black Roasters and Distillers. Aroma will boast an amazing array of eats as well as wine, craft beer, cider and liqueurs. A myriad of local musicians and singer-songwriters will provide a soundtrack to the weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.