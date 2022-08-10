The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Shaynna Blaze and Montgomery Homes collaborate on new design suite at HomeWorld, Thornton

Updated August 10 2022 - 5:30am, first published 5:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaynna Blaze

Renowned interior designer Shaynna Blaze will launch her new design suite at Homeworld Thornton on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.