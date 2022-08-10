Renowned interior designer Shaynna Blaze will launch her new design suite at Homeworld Thornton on Saturday.
Blaze has collaborated with Montgomery Homes on the suite of six home designs known as The Signature Collection.
It's the first time the former Selling Houses Australia host has designed and themed a suite of display homes.
"It has been fantastic to work with Montgomery Homes, providing their potential homeowners with a variety of new and exciting options to complement their existing suite of designs," Blaze said.
"These six themes are all unique in their own way, with a specific look and feel. While homebuyers can obviously embrace the themes as they are, they can also use them as inspiration and tweak them to suit their own style.
"We know a lot of people continue to have flexibility when it comes to working from home, so I tried to include that comfort element into each style."
Montgomery Homes managing director Jamie Montgomery said Blaze's design philosophy aligns with the company's commitment to building homes that balance beauty, luxury, practicality and quality.
"Montgomery Homes and Shaynna Blaze are a seamless fit and I am excited people will get access to the creativity and execution of one of Australia's most respected interior designers," he said.
"Aspiring and current homeowners have invited Shaynna into their homes over a number of years, across books and television programs such as Selling Houses Australia and The Block, witnessing the quality of her work firsthand. We are excited to now provide access to her work via The Signature Collection."
The Signature Collection's grand opening will be held at Homeworld Thornton (39-49 Kingham Circuit) from 10am to 3pm Saturday.
