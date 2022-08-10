The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

MacKillop College eliminated from under-16 girls Bill Turner Trophy after 3-2 loss to All Saints College Maitland

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated August 10 2022 - 7:39am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ROUND OF 16: All Saints College Maitland (pictured after winning the regional title) have advanced to the Bill Turner Trophy round of 16 for the first time.

All Saints College Maitland were pushed all the way and had to rely on three second-half goals to progress past Port Macquarie's MacKillop College on Wednesday (August 10).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.