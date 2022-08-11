Maitland Magpies bank on Crowley and Thompson magic against Broadmeadow

The Maitland Magpies will be banking on some magic from co-captains Braedyn Crowley and Jimmy Thompson in Saturday's crucial top-two clash against Broadmeadow Magic at Magic Park.
Crowley is coming off a first-half hat-trick against Lake Macquarie in the Magpies 4-0 win as they look for a win or a least a draw to keep themselves in the driving seat to take out the 2022 premiership.
His haul was his third hat-trick of the season to go along with five scored against Adamstown in April and takes his tally to an incredible 23 goals from 16 games.
Crowley is 10 goals clear of nearest rivals Kale Bradbery or Lambton and Jacob Dowse from Broadmeadow, with Thompson bringing up the top four with 12.
Magpies coach Mick Bolch said Crowley's effort was all the more incredible as he had only just come out of COVID isolation.
Bolch said the Magpies will need Crowley and Thompson to continue their successful partnership up front against Broadmeadow on Saturday if Maitland was to get a result.
The virus also affected Bolch and reserves coach Nick Webb and veteran utility Alex Read but all will be be back for Saturday.
Magic defeated a 10-man Charlestown Azzurri last week to take top spot with 33 points from 17 games.
Maitland and Lambton Jaffas are two points behind in second and third on 31 points with both teams having a game in hand on Magic.
Bolch said a Magic victory would make it extremely difficult for the Magpies in the title race with Broadmeadow having a far more favourable run home.
Maitland face Newcastle Olympic (August 21, away) and Edgeworth (August 27, home) before Lambton Jaffas in the final game of the regular season on September 4.
Bolch said Broadmeadow were in tremendous form and a huge challenge, but if Maitland are able to get at least a point it will keep them firmly in contention for their second premiership after their success in 2019.
The Magpies will be missing star defender Zach Thomas who has the final week of a two-week ban to serve.
Bolch said he was unsure how many more games Thomas will play this season after he signed for a trial with Central Coast Mariners.
"At the moment it is just training, so we should for our next game, but I'm really not sure beyond that," Bolch said.
"We're obviously very excited for him and wish him all the best. He has been such a big part of our team and is one of the best defenders if not the best defender in the comp."
Bolch said Thomas' Mariners move would place greater emphasis on Ty Cousins' successful transition down back.
After winning the rookie of the year award last season for his huge development partnering Thompson up forward, Cousins has shown the same sort of aptitude for hard work and willingness to learn up back.
"He has really developed so well. He has become an important player for us in defence," Bolch said.
