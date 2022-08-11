How our early settlers dealt with flood control

The first embankment whose origin can be precisely dated was built in 1857 to block off Halls Creek (north of today's Mount Pleasant St): this creek drained Oakhampton rainwater to the river but during floods it took water from the river and inundated farmland. Using wheelbarrows and shovels, local farmers blocked the creek off with a dam. They also built a wood-lined 'tunnel' (culvert) through the 'dam' (levee) so that water could drain to the river both when it was not in flood and as flood levels fell. The frequency of inundation was reduced where such embankments were built. Others were constructed at O'Briens, upstream of Halls Creek, and along the Paterson River in the Woodville area. Drains were cut at Scobies (Bolwarra) and Loch End south of East Maitland. Such initiatives were adjuncts of the major swamp and lake-draining efforts that created land for farms in the 1820s and 30s.

