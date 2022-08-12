Not a subscriber to The Merc? Here's what you missed this week

If you're not a subscriber to The Maitland Mercury you're missing out on news happening in your own backyard - hyperlocal news the bigger media outlets don't cover.
Our journalists report on court, council and crime, community news and events, our people, places and faces.
Advertisement
We cover the social happenings and sporting events of today and yesteryear.
Maitland is the fastest growing regional centre outside Sydney so there is plenty of news to share with our community.
Here's some of the local news stories you missed this week:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.