Tough, uncompromising and totally, energy sapping - it was hard enough being in the stands let alone on the ground as the Maitland Pickers finished 12-8 winners against the Cessnock Goannas in the match of the season to date at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday.
While the game was slowed by stop-start penalties and neither team was allowed any free-flowing use of the ball, the Pickers and Goannas delivered a semi-final intensity to hold each other scoreless in the second half with huge defensive efforts.
Advertisement
Exhausted players from both teams embraced after the game in a show of mutual respect.
In other news:
Unfortunately, there was a loser, but the Goannas will lose no faith in themselves and know they will be boosted for next week's elimination semi-final against South Newcastle with the likely return of Pita Godinet, Sam Mataora and Josh Charles.
The Goannas finished fourth after Macquarie Scorpions defeated Lakes 30-8 and will host Souths, who beat Kurri Kurrri 26-8 in the first week of the finals.
Maitland will have the first week off and will host the winner of the semi-final between Central Newcastle and Macquarie Scorpions.
Pickers coach Matt Lantry said given Cessnock's performance he had no doubts they could get on a run and make the grand final from fourth.
"They had a lot to play for, they wanted to finish third and obviously wanted to respond on the back of their 22-0 loss to Central. We knew we were in for a tough one and we got that," he said.
"I honestly think anyone in the five is genuinely a title chance. We could see Souths or Cessnock go on a run here and make the grand final.
"If you are fit and healthy and you can get your best team on the park you are a genuine chance."
Cessnock coach Harry Siejka shares Lantry's view and believes the must-win nature of the Goannas' task would not daunt them and may even work in their favour.
"We get another crack at it next week, we've just got to dust ourselves off and I'm quietly confident we should get a couple back next week and should be fine," he said.
"For us we probably don't play well when we have a weekend off. I'm sort of excited to see how we go with a bit of continuity starting next week with Souths who are a tough football team.
"It's exciting, we are in the semis and it has been two years since they've had a finals series in the Newcastle competition. The first goal was to get in there and we've done that and our future is in our hands."
The Goannas opened the scoring through a penalty goal at the 18 minute mark.
Maitland prop Jayden Butterfield managed to bust through the hold of three Cessnock defenders to score the opening try next to the uprights and after Brock Lamb converted from in front Maitland led 6-2 after 27 minutes.
Advertisement
Three minutes later Jarred Anderson caught the Pickers defence napping and took a quick tap from a penalty and scored a try for Cessnock, which Siejka converted.
The ball bounced Maitland's way with just four minutes left in the half and Chad O'Donnell caught the ball at speed before crossing for the Pickers' second try. Lamb's conversion took the score to 12-8, which remained the final score after a scoreless second half.
"I think both sides will be disappointed in the tries they gave up just before half-time," Lantry said.
"Jarred Anderson gets a quick tap and scores and we need to be better there and I'm sure Harry (Siejka) is probably a bit disappointed with the O'Donnell try where he got a good bounce and made the most of it."
Otherwise the defence from both teams was solid, with the Pickers' efforts led by inspirational skipper Alex Langbridge.
"I thought Alex was enormous. His second half in particular, just his effort areas around the game. He leads our line speed, his kick pressure and scramble defence. It was a real captain's knock there in the second half," he said.
Advertisement
"I thought Reid (Alchin) backed up his performance from last week on the left edge and was really good again.
"(Faitotoa Faitotoa) Toa's impact off the bench was really good for us either side of half-time."
Lantry said after a tough run against Souths, Macquarie and Cessnock, the Pickers would benefit from the week off.
"I thought initially in the first half we looked a bit flat, just that energy wasn't there which we had in previous weeks. We've had a tough fortnight, Souths into Macquarie and last week was a Sunday game," he said.
"The week's rest has probably come at a timely point and we will be ready for whoever we play in a fortnight's time."
Advertisement
Cessnock coach Harry Siejka said it was disappointing not to win, but they could take a fair few positives out of that the game.
"There were two tries which were probably 50/50, if one of those sticks then it's us singing our song instead of them," Siejka said.
Siejka said he believed the referee should have allowed the game to flow better.
"It was very stop-start, those sort of games shouldn't be refereed like that they should be allowed to flow and allow the teams to sort out who's best on the field," he said.
"The frustrating thing is that things are being pulled up for one team are not being pulled up for the other. There is inconsistency and it is very frustrating."
Siejka praised the effort of his team, but highlighted the performances Dusty Shaw, AJ Murray, Sam Apthorpe, Jarred Anderson and Harvey Neville.
Advertisement
Maitland fullback Dan Langbridge did not play and was in a moon boot for a toe injury but will be ready to go in two week's time and Matt Soper-Lawler was rested as a precaution after receiving a blow to the ribs that he would normally have played on from.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.