Enthusiastic crowds flock to Aroma Festival from far and wide

Crowds from across the Hunter flocked to the Maitland Aroma Festival over the weekend to indulge in the region's finest culinary delights, wine, beers and of course coffees.
But as much as it was a celebration of the region's rich and diverse food culture, it was also the chance to finally get out with family and friends and have some fun uninterrupted by COVID and weather.
Advertisement
There were still plenty of face masks about as people took precautions, but with four shots for protection Stephen and Stacey Mullin were savouring the chance to get out among other people and have fun in a festival atmosphere.
In other news
"I think there is a real sense that we may at last be returning to some sort of normal after such a tough couple of years. People are just really enjoying being out," Stephen said.
It was a sentiment shared by Andrew and Liz Scully who were enjoying the day with sons Jacob and Lachlan and Lachlan's girlfriend Ruby.
"It's been wonderful to get out and do something together as a family. Everyone is just enjoying themselves," Liz said.
Aroma Festival ran on Saturday and Sunday in The Levee's riverside carpark.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.