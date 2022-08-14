The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Free
Photos

Motorists warning at Hexham with industrial fire smoke hampering vision

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 14 2022 - 5:24am, first published 4:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Motorists are being urged to drive with caution with heavy smoke from an industrial fire at Hexham hampering vision on the New England Highway.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.