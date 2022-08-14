Motorists warning at Hexham with industrial fire smoke hampering vision

Motorists are being urged to drive with caution with heavy smoke from an industrial fire at Hexham hampering vision on the New England Highway.
More than 20 Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews are battling a large blaze in a scrap metal yard at Hexham.
FRNSW media reported the fire broke out at the Maitland Road property just before 11.30am, issuing a large volume of black, toxic smoke.
Firefighters from 11 fire stations have responded to the scene, hitting the fire with hoses from three sides.
Two large aerial platforms are also in use and cranes are in position to try to break up the pile of scrap, measuring around 100 metres by 50 metres and 10-to 15 metres high.
Firefighters are also concerned about LPG and oxygen cylinders stored on site of the "fifth alarm" blaze.
A FRNSW spokesperson said in an encouraging sign the smoke was now and not the thick black it had been initially been.
The spokesperson said residents in the area had been advised to stay inside.
Police advised that due to smoke from the fire, motorists travelling on Maitland Road, near the intersection of Sparke Street, are urged to take caution.
