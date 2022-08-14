The Maitland Mercury
Magpies score 95th minute winner to beat Magic 3-2

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 14 2022 - 6:20am, first published 5:34am
Maitland Magpies co-skipper Jimmy Thompson celebrates the first of his two goals. Picture: Graham Sports Photography

Maitland Magpies skipper Jimmy Thompson tapped in a 95th minute winner to seal a vital 3-2 victory against Broadmeadow Magic.

