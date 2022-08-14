Magpies score 95th minute winner to beat Magic 3-2

Maitland Magpies skipper Jimmy Thompson tapped in a 95th minute winner to seal a vital 3-2 victory against Broadmeadow Magic.
The result catapulted Maitland to the top of the table and firmed their chances of taking out the 2022 premiership with three games remaining.
"The good thing is it's completely in our own hands. We've got a tough road home and the boys need to step up like they did on Saturday every week," a delighted Maitland coach Mick Bolch said.
Three of the stars on the day Ty Paulson, Flynn Goodman and Dylan Walker all took part in setting up the winner.
Paulson streamed along the wing from the defence and found Flynn Goodman with a pass, Goodman danced around the Magic defence to find Walker who then passed the ball back to Goodman in the penalty area.
Goodman crossed the ball across the face of the goal to find an unmarked Thompson who tapped in the winner from the edge of the six yard box.
The Magpies with 36 points are now one point ahead of Magic with a game in hand. Lambton is three points behind in third on 33 points but have a game in hand on the Magpies.
If Maitland wins their final three matches including a September 4 away showdown against the Jaffas they will finish top and claim the premiers' trophy.
Bolch said the side had not lost a game away from home this season and despite facing Magic without star defender Zach Thomas, who was suspended, they got the job done on the road against the competition leaders.
"All the boys were given roles on how we wanted to tackle them and the boys executed the plan brilliantly," he said.
"We had some really good performers. Ty Paulson and Joe Melmouth both had their best games of the year.
"Our midfield was really good, we changed our shape a little bit and the four boys in the middle really worked their backsides off and really set the game up for us for the front boys to finish it off.
"Flynn Goodman and Dylan Walker were outstanding coming off the bench for us. Everything just worked out right.
Bolch said while it was probably Thompson's best game, he kept on working hard to get himself in the right place and was rewarded with two goals.
Ty Cousins scored the other Maitland goal from a header.
Leading goal scorer Braedyn Crowley was rested after about 60 minutes after having some hamstring tightness.
Maitland were down 2-1 at half time and scored twice in the second half to get the points.
"It was great to win one in the 95th minute after losing the FFA Cup in injury time and conceding an equaliser to (Charlestown) Azzurri in the 93rd minute," Bolch said.
Maitland face Newcastle Olympic (August 21, away) and Edgeworth (August 27, home) before Lambton Jaffas in the final game of the regular season on September 4.
