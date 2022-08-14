Maitland Magpies keep NPLW NNSW finals hopes alive with 1-0 win over Mid Coast

Maitland edged closer to the NPLW NNSW top four with a 1-0 win over Mid Coast at Cooks Square Park on Sunday in a catch-up game.
Lisa Cochrane scored with a header off a corner in the 23rd minute to help the fifth-placed Magpies rise to 28 points, just two behind fourth-placed Newcastle Olympic, who have a game in hand on Maitland in the race for a finals spot.
Maitland finish the regular season with games against sixth-placed Adamstown, leaders Warners Bay and bottom side New Lambton.
The Magpies had won their previous encounters with seventh-placed Mid Coast 4-0 and 4-1 this year, but they proved a much tougher challenge on Sunday.
The match was Maitland's third in eight days, after a 2-1 loss to third-placed Charlestown Azzurri and 13-1 win over New Lambton.
Magpies coach Dave Walker was happy just to get the points and said Sophie Stapleford was outstanding for his side.
"We have had better scorelines against them but without any disrespect to them, it's probably the most comfortable 1-0 win I think you could have," Walker said.
"We created plenty of chances. We maybe couldn't have done much differently, but we probably lacked a little bit of intensity. But that's probably because it's third game in a week in fairly tough conditions, on a cold, windy hill."
Also on Sunday, Adamstown downed New Lambton 7-1 in their catch-up. Ellen Hughes bagged four goals in the first half and Kimmie Trappett three in the second.
Emily Ridgeway scored New Lambton's goal.
