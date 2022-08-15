UPDATED: Woman stabbed in chest at Woodberry -police, paramedics at scene

A woman has been arrested and is assisting police with their inquiries after a woman was stabbed in the chest at Woodberry on Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Segenhoe Street about 10am where they found a 39-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her upper body, police said.
She was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before the Westpac Rescue Helicopter - with a critical care doctor and critical care paramedic on board - air-lifted her to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.
Police have arrested a 37-year-old woman who was at the scene - and who investigators allege is known to the injured woman.
The 37-year-old has been taken to Raymond Terrace police station, where she is assisting police with their inquiries.
A crime scene has been set up at Segenhoe Street.
