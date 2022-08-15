The Maitland Mercury
Toddler dies after being hit by vehicle in driveway

By Nick Bielby
Updated August 15 2022 - 6:49am, first published 4:30am
A toddler has died after being hit by a vehicle in a driveway at Lake Macquarie on Monday afternoon.

